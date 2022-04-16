Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.35. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

Get Crawford United alerts:

About Crawford United (Get Rating)

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.