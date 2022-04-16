Critical Contrast: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) & Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -151.33% -18.72% Freeport-McMoRan 18.85% 21.55% 10.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $22.85 billion 3.13 $4.31 billion $2.89 17.02

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TMC the metals and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Freeport-McMoRan 2 6 7 0 2.33

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $45.36, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats TMC the metals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

