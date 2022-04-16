DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0192 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $941,621.95 and $791.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.20 or 0.99925514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.