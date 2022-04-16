DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $11,492.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.14 or 0.07496717 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,124.12 or 1.00061646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041170 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

