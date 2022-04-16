Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Delek US reported earnings of ($1.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 162,731 shares of company stock worth $6,914,545 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 930,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.