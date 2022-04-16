Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Delek US reported earnings of ($1.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 162,731 shares of company stock worth $6,914,545 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 930,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

