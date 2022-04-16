Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.51.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of DEN opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,082,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Denbury by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Denbury by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.