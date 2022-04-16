DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $58.00 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $58.00 million and approximately $848,115.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00005530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.56 or 0.07498794 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,163.50 or 0.99940820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041295 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

