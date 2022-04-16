Dev Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,467.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.14 million and $11,467.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00191862 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.