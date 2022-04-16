DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.35 Million

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $3,144.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00576474 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,944,786,508 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

