Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Doma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,768,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,596. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

