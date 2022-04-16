DomRaider Reaches Market Capitalization of $476,641.69 (DRT)

DomRaider (DRT) traded 78.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. DomRaider has a total market cap of $476,641.69 and approximately $463.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00104859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.