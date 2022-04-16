Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DPRO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 263,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.35.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
