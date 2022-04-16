Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DPRO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 263,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Draganfly by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $503,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

