eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Reaches $545,776.98

eBoost (EBST) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. eBoost has a total market cap of $545,776.98 and $57.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00267188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001569 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

