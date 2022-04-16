ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 74,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

