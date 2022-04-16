Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENLAY stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Get Enel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enel from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.