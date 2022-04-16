Epic Cash (EPIC) One Day Volume Hits $114,873.00

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $25.80 million and $114,873.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00104083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,061,340 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

