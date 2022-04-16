Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agree Realty Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

