Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $207.86 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $509,423,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IQVIA by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

