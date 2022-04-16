ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.08

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.08 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 1051700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

About ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.