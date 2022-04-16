Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.37.

ETSY opened at $115.79 on Friday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

