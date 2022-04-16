Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.90 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $99.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $112.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMAO shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

