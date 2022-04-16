Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $104.39 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

