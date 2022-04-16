Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.65 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $240.02 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.88 or 0.00046983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.56 or 0.07498794 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,163.50 or 0.99940820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041295 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 193,576,266 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

