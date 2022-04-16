Financial Comparison: Weidai (NYSE:WEI) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Weidai and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 339.02%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Weidai.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weidai and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $111.02 million 0.13 -$109.21 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.76 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

Weidai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Weidai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Weidai has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Weidai on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weidai (Get Rating)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

