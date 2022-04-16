First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Down 51.5% in March

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.72 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,051,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

