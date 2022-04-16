First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FEX opened at $88.04 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.