Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVEGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Five Below posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 36,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Cim LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Five Below by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.54. 772,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.