Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Five Below posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 36,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Cim LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Five Below by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.54. 772,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.