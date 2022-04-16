Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

