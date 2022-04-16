Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FULTP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 10,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,527. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

