Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
FULTP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 10,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,527. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $27.42.
Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulton Financial (FULTP)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.