Fulton Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

