FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allianz in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%.
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.85.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.