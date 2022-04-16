FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allianz in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.85.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

