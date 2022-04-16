FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Myovant Sciences Ltd. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.15). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MYOV stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.