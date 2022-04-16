FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arkema S.A. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arkema in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

ARKAY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $116.78 on Friday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

