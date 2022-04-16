FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arkema S.A. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arkema in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.58 EPS.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $116.78 on Friday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.
About Arkema (Get Rating)
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arkema (ARKAY)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.