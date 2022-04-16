FY2022 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC AG Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.48) to GBX 3,130 ($40.79) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,276.54.

CCHGY opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

