FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Increased by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – BWS Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 81,203 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas

