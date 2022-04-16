FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Reduced by Analyst

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.81 million and a PE ratio of -92.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.95. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$3.73.

About Marathon Gold (Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.