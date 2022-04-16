FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Increased by Analyst

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Cormark has a “Reduce” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XBC. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.75 target price (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Shares of XBC opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.69. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

