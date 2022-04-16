FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Issued By Leede Jones Gab

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28).

IMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative return on equity of 145.26% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMV by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

