FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Infosys stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 477.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,093,027 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

