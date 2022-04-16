FY2023 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

