FY2023 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered by Analyst

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

DOC opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,045,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

