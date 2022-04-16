Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in March

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GNFTF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

