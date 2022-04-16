Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of POTX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter.

