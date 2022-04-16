Gossamer Bio, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.02) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.33).

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOSS. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $8,197,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $11,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

