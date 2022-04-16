Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $29,045.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.86 or 0.07550791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,414.97 or 1.00009474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041699 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

