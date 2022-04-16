Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 118,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 767,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$552.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 9.93.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the CarajÃ¡s mining district.

