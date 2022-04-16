Hydra Market Capitalization Tops $69.45 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $69.45 million and $204,477.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00019527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00044505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.39 or 0.07509632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,315.92 or 0.99976923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,343,183 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

