Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Hyundai Motor stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. Hyundai Motor has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $52.64.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
