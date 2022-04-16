Hyve Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $231,179.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.56 or 0.07498794 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,163.50 or 0.99940820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041295 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

