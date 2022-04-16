ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Critical Contrast

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICU Medical and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 4.11 $103.14 million $4.74 47.76 Nyxoah $1.01 million 469.22 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ICU Medical and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 1 4 0 2.80

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $272.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.26%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 7.84% 8.58% 7.40% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ICU Medical beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. The company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. It also provides critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

